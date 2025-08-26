Patrick and Yolande’s wedding day takes a dark turn in EastEnders spoilers for next week when a gunshot rings out. Who has been shot?

Meanwhile, it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for as Zoe Slater returns to Walford. What exactly has she been running from – and why are things with Kat so bad? We’re about to find out.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers below.

1. Patrick and Yolande get married

Patrick does not want to go through with his wedding to Yolande. As the dayt dawns he remains resolute it’s not happening.

Denzel gives him a pep talk and Yolande feels inspired to get the wedding back on track in spite of Patrick’s stubbornness.

Meanwhile, Kim and Denise do their best to put plans into place for Patrick and Yolande’s big day. They’re prepared for him not to show, but Kim, Denise and the guests are thrilled when the loved-up duo arrive and the wedding goes ahead.

Meanwhile, as the wedding reception gets underway, Howie struggles with his guilt at stealing the money and lying to his family.

2. Oscar’s got a gun in EastEnders spoilers

Jack is horrified when Oscar shows him the gun that he discovered. He begs Jack to help him get rid, unaware that Ravi is listening into the conversation.

Ravi sneaks in to steal it back, but Denise spots him sneaking out. At The Vic, she tells Jack, who realises why Ravi was there. Fuming, he goes to confront his former love rival.

3. A shot rings out in EastEnders spoilers

As the residents of Walford celebrate Patrick and Yolande’s wedding reception, a gunshot is fired outside. Things go from bad to worse for the shocked residents when they learn who has been shot.

Whose life hangs in the balance?

4. Zoe returns to Albert Square in EastEnders spoilers

With Tommy still missing, Kat is frantic. She’s unaware that he went to try and find Zoe and is relieved when she gets a message saying he’s outside The Vic.

3. The reunion continues

As mother and daughter come face to face, Kat is desperate to speak to Zoe. However, it quickly becomes clear that she’s a much changed woman from the girl who left Albert Square 20 years ago.

And, as their reunion continues, the family learn what happened with Zoe during her absence from Walford. Will we finally find out what she’s running from?

