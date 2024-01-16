Why EastEnders isn’t on iPlayer or BBC One tonight – and when it’s back

EastEnders isn’t on BBC One tonight – and it isn’t up early on iPlayer either, but why not? And when is it back on our screens?

The Walford-set soap usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7,30pm on BBC One. But tonight (Tuesday January 16) sees a schedule change. This means it won’t be on as normal.

Is Kat on to something? (Credit: BBC)

Why EastEnders isn’t on tonight

It’s the same old story: EastEnders has been replaced with football. Instead of our nightly visit to Walford, viewers can instead watch Bristol play West Ham United in an FA Cup third round replay. For those keen, programming starts at 7.30pm and kick-off is at 7.45pm.

For those missing their EastEnders fix, the next episode will air on BBC One on Wednesday January 17 at 7.30pm.

Tonight’s episode also hasn’t been put up early on iPlayer. Instead this will go onto the BBC streaming site at 6am on Wednesday.

It means EastEnders fans can tune in to an extra episode on Friday January 19 to catch up.

Phil’s world comes crashing down (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in EastEnders this week?

After Alfie told Sam about Phil sleeping with Emma, Sam is sure she has leverage against her brother to get the money she thinks she’s owed. But Phil isn’t interested in her blackmail attempts.

Meanwhile, Phil and Kat are due to have a joint karaoke birthday party in The Vic, but Kat is growing concerned by Phil’s behaviour. She’s worried about his secret chats with Ben. However when she confronts Ben, he typically covers for his dad and rushes off.

At the party, Phil finally gives in to Sam’s demands for the money. He then has a heart-to-heart with Kat and it looks like their marriage is back on track.

But before long, Sam decides to do the dirty anyway and takes the mic, announcing to everyone Phil slept with Emma. As Kat reels from Sam’s claims, will Phil own up? Or can he talk his way out of this one? Later in the week Kat is drinking herself silly, so could things really be over for good this time?

Can Denise and Jack save their marriage? (Credit: BBC)

Denise can’t cope

Elsewhere, Denise is still really struggling and the women are more concerned than ever after hearing about her visit to Nish. As Denise and Jack head to a last-minute therapy session, Denise worries Jack with her distant behaviour. She later heads to church with Yolande and is surprised to find herself comforted.

But when Jack bumps into Stacey, it’s clear the spark between them remains. Is Denise pushing him further into Ms Slater’s arms?

Also, Cindy doesn’t want Bobby and Anna dating. She tells Bobby as much and Ian and Peter are horrified. Ian steps in to play matchmaker and makes a reservation at Walford East. But Bobby is thrown when Cindy turns up instead of Anna. What is she doing there?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.