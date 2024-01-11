EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denise risks being caught out as she tries to retrieve her necklace from Keanu’s body

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, January 11), Denise panics when she realises that she’s lost her necklace at Keanu’s burial site.

Going back to where Keanu’s body is buried, Denise faces being rumbled as she tries to find her necklace.

But, can the rest of ‘The Six’ stop Denise from putting them all at risk in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise realises that her necklace is missing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise tries to find her necklace

Viewers will know that last night (Wednesday, January 10), Denise, Suki, Linda, Stacey and Kathy covered Keanu’s body with cement.

However, before doing so, Denise fell into the hole and onto Keanu’s body. She then dropped her necklace and left it behind.

Tonight, Denise realises that her necklace is missing and goes to the barrel store to speak to the other women.

With Denise wanting to go back and retrieve the necklace, the rest of ‘The Six’ disagree with her decision.

Later on, Jack and Chelsea raise concerns about Denise’s behaviour. But, as Denise goes back to find her necklace, will she get caught?

Sam tries to help Phil out (Credit: BBC)

Sam interferes

Sam tries to help Phil out and tells Zack that Phil’s prepared to go to court unless Sharon agrees to give him access to his son, Albie.

Zack sees through Sam’s act, realising that she’s just trying to get in Phil’s good books. Phil later finds out about Sam’s chat with Zack and has it out with her.

Later on in the day, Sam’s stunned when she discovers that Kat knew about Albie being Phil’s son before Phil did himself.

Suspicious, Sam starts to wonder how much control Sharon has over Phil and why. But, will she work things out?

Penny tries to make things right (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Penny tries to win over Peter

As Lauren and Penny start looking for a flat, Peter tells Lauren that he won’t allow for his son to live with someone involved with drugs.

Penny tries to rectify the situation by working her charms on Peter. But, will she manage to gain his forgiveness?

Linda’s fallen off the wagon (Credit: BBC)

Elaine worries about Linda

Elaine shares her concerns for Linda with George but he believes that there’s nothing that can be done to help her.

Suki moves in (Credit: BBC)

Suki and Eve look to the future

Suki and Eve start moving Suki’s things into Stacey’s house. But, can they finally be happy together?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!