Why Coronation Street is not on tonight and when it’s back this week

The ITV soap Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays but this week will see a slight schedule shakeup take place as the soap fails to air tonight (Monday, January 8).

This comes after the soap also didn’t air on Friday (January 5) for a similar reason.

But, why isn’t Coronation Street airing as usual tonight and when will it return to our screens?

The FA Cup will take over (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street replaced by coverage of the FA Cup

Coronation Street is usually on from 8-9pm on ITV on Mondays but tonight will be different.

There will be no Corrie tonight, with the soap being taken over by the FA Cup.

With kick off being at 8.15pm, Wigan Athletic will take on Manchester United in the third-round tie.

This means that Corrie will now not air until tomorrow at 8-9pm (Tuesday, January 9) – making a change to the soap’s schedule pattern.

After this, Corrie will also air on Wednesday (January 10) and Friday (January 12) this week.

Evelyn gets arrested (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from this week’s Coronation Street

This week on the cobbles, Cassie tries to save the puppies as she sneaks into Terry’s place. However, it isn’t long before Terry reports the incident to the police.

Before long, Evelyn is being taken away in a police car. But, will Cassie own up to her crimes?

Elsewhere, Paul tries to put his assisted dying plan into action and tries to get Abi to secure him some drugs by tricking her into it. But, will Abi realise what he really wants them for?

Also, Asha’s furious when Nina and Aadi confess that they kissed each other. As Asha goes to confront Aadi, Aadi lies unconscious on the sofa next to a broken carbon monoxide monitor. But, will she realise that Aadi is in danger before it’s too late?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

