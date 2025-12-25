When is EastEnders on tonight, and is it available on iPlayer yet? Christmas Day viewing guide revealed

It’s Christmas Day in Albert Square (and in the real world of course) – meaning that EastEnders will be operating on a different schedule than usual today. Regular viewers will know that the soap usually airs from Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with an iPlayer drop at 6am beforehand.

That’s not the case today though! EastEnders will air in a festive double bill in two separate slots tonight (Thursday, December 25). That’s twice the festive fix, in case you weren’t stuffed enough already.

But when is EastEnders tonight? And will both episodes drop on iPlayer as usual?

Happy Christmas everyone! (Credit: BBC)

When will EastEnders air on Christmas Day – and is it on BBC iPlayer yet?

EastEnders will come to BBC in two parts today, with the first airing at 7.45pm. If you’re not too stuffed full of sprouts and fast asleep by then, the second will follow at the even later time of 9.45, and last for half an hour.

The BBC are hoping to preserve the mystery of tonight’s episode, and so it won’t be available to stream on BBC iPlayer unless each episode has aired. That means you’ll have to hold out until it’s aired on BBC One to find out what Chrissie Watts wants, and how big a tantrum Max Branning manages to throw.

And what is happening on tonight’s EastEnders, anyway?

Zoe’s consumed by last night’s message (Credit: BBC)

A dramatic Christmas in EastEnders spoilers

Christmas Day falls on Albert Square in EastEnders spoilers for tonight, as the Slaters prepare to celebrate their first as a family. However, Zoe is a bag of nerves following yesterday’s discovery.

Just as one situation resolves, another arises – and Kat is forced to empty The Vic to protect Zoe. As the situation continues to escalate, events take a sudden and catastrophic turn.

Meanwhile, The Branning and the Beales prepare to spend Christmas together as a family. While Kathy and Harvey get into the festive spirit, things the arrival of Cindy soon derails everything.

Peter and Ian try to keep her away from Max, but they only succeed in offending her when they tell her how she’s not welcome. As dinner gets underway, Max continues to stew over a revelation from Oscar.

Before long, fireworks fly at the dinner table.

