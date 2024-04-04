Violence in Emmerdale spoilers tonight as Ruby hurts Chas and Tom loses control

There’s violence in Emmerdale spoilers tonight as both Ruby and Tom lose control. As Ruby finds herself cast out for good, how will Tom explain his behaviour to Belle?

Meanwhile, Kerry makes a grand gesture to Amy and Matty, but can she follow through? And Claudette has some making up to do.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Everyone knows Tom’s Mr Nice Guy act is fake (Credit: ITV)

Tom loses control

As Tom continues to track Belle on the app he’s annoyed when she calls to say she’s stuck at work and will be late home. He immediately checks the app and sees she’s not at work at all, she’s in a moving car.

Fuming, Tom calls to find out exactly where she is. But Belle lies again and says she’s still working. However, he knows full well she’s at The Hide and can barely contain his rage.

He takes himself off to The Hide, making up a cover story and acts surprised to see Belle there enjoying herself. As she scrambles to explain her lies, Tom covers and pretends he’s totally fine with it and completely understands. However his passive aggressive words make it clear that’s not the case at all.

Tom returns home in total meltdown over his lack of control of his wife. He loses it and trashes the house in a fit of rage. But with Belle on her way home, is she in danger from his temper tantrum too? And how will he explain what’s happened to their home?

There’s no going back for Ruby after this (Credit: ITV)

Ruby lashes out

As Ruby excitedly shows her plans for their new life away from the village to Caleb, she is distraught when he has second thoughts about leaving. It’s down to a conversation with Chas and Ruby can’t believe he’s chosen the Dingles again.

Caleb is soon welcomed into the Woolpack warmly, leaving Ruby even angrier when she follows. It’s obvious she wants a fight and she soon gets one as she starts a slanging match with the Dingles.

Caleb warns her to calm down, but she doesn’t listen, violently losing control and elbowing Chas in the chest.

Ruby is left broken and alone as Caleb sides with his family and publicly rejects his wife. He later tells her in no uncertain terms he is not on her side. Ruby begs him to believe hurting Chas was an accident, but will he come round? Or has she burnt her bridges for good?

The wedding is going ahead (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Matty’s wedding is back on

With Amy and Matty now struggling to afford their big day, they’re doing everything on a budget. Kerry eventually steps in and offers to pay for the whole thing. Amy is stunned wondering how on earth she can afford it. But will Kerry come clean about the true source of her cash?

Also, Claudette begs Matty to believe she’s sorry, especially as she feels bad about their scaled-down wedding plans. Matty finds it in his heart to forgive her.

