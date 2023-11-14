Samantha Giles quit Emmerdale to ‘spread her wings’

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 14), Samantha Giles bowed out of the soap as Bernice Blackstock.

After taking a loan out in Nicola’s name, Bernice decided to get away from the village.

Samantha Giles has now revealed that she left the soap to see what other opportunities are waiting for her.

Bernice wanted to start afresh (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bernice left the village in a taxi

Tonight, Bernice hid out at Laurel’s house unable to show her face to the rest of the village following the mess she had made.

Bob came knocking on the door, furious that Bernice had betrayed his trust and friendship.

Desperate for some help in paying Nicola back, Bernice then went round to visit Gabby.

Gabby couldn’t believe that Bernice had the nerve to ask her for money. She then refused to help her.

With Bernice having no way to pay her back, Nicola set upon going to the police. However, Rodney prevented her from doing so.

Bernice and Nicola then made a deal with each other – Nicola wouldn’t go to the police if Bernice handed her half of the B&B over to her.

With Nicola now taking on Bernice’s debts, Bernice realised that she needed to get away from the village and decided to leave for a fresh start in a taxi.

Samantha is ready to ‘spread her wings’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samantha Giles reveals real reason why she quit soap

Actress Samantha Giles has now revealed the real reason as to why she’s decided to leave her role as Bernice.

Speaking to Metro, Samantha revealed: “I’m sad to be leaving colleagues and I loved getting my hair and make-up done every day, I shall miss that! I am already missing that, just look at my hair!

“But I think it is not good to get too caught up in financial things, of course we all need to earn money, but if you are a creative person you have to feel you can spread your wings too and paint a different picture each day, rather than just the same painting day after day.”

Already having a role in the Bradford Christmas pantomime version of Cinderella this year, Samantha shared her hopes for the future, explaining: “I’d love just to be working on a variety of things really, theatre, TV, my books. I’m someone who needs to be challenged and I love being busy, so fingers crossed the universe will send me stuff and send me places where I need to be…”

With Samantha leaving the Dales to explore new horizons, will you miss Bernice?

