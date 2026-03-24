There is a spark in Walford that fans were quick to clock, as Josh and Oscar’s chemistry finally turns into something more in today’s EastEnders.

But just as things look promising, a dramatic discovery linked to Jasmine is about to turn everything upside down.

Oscar and Josh’s romance comes crashing down when a shocking Jasmine secret is revealed

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Romance blooms for Josh and Oscar

Today’s EastEnders saw Josh sneaking out of Oscar’s house after meeting in The Albert the night before. However, it was clear that Oscar liked Josh, because he admitted he’d given him his real phone number and asked him to call. Josh promised he would be in touch, and Oscar went off to work, where Peter noticed his mind was on his antics the night before, and not on selling fruit and veg.

For a while, it looked like this could be a romance set to last. However, what they both don’t realise is that they both have Jasmine in common.

Tomorrow will see Josh meeting the Truemans and Slaters for another family get-together. But as he finally starts to bond with Zoe, there is drama in store when Cindy tries to plant Jasmine’s phone.

When Josh admits to Zoe that he tried calling Jasmine’s phone not that long ago, she is shocked when he reveals that someone answered. Working out that this must have been after Jasmine’s phone went missing, Zoe realises someone must have the missing phone, and the mystery deepens.

However, they don’t have to wait long to find out where the phone vanished to.

Tomorrow sees Josh tell Zoe about someone answering his call to Jasmine’s phone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: more drama for Oscar tomorrow

After Max hears the Slaters and Truemans arguing about Jamsine and the missing phone, he heads over to see Cindy. He urges her to return the phone to the family, but she isn’t sure.

Not wanting to be found out, Cindy plans to plant the phone in secret, hoping someone will just find it. However, when she accidentally bumps into Oscar, and the phone falls from her hands… it lands at Kat’s feet. How is she going to explain herself out of this pickle?

Cindy is caught out tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Oscar still believes Jasmine is guilty, but that could all change once the truth comes out. If he realises she has been telling the truth all along, could it shift his perspective and mend old wounds?

And as the layers begin to peel back, it won’t be long before Josh and Oscar discover just how connected they are.

For now, their blossoming romance hangs in the balance, with secrets threatening to derail everything.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny