Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy and Jenny are officially the new Rovers owners

Coronation Street spoilers for this evening (Friday, December 29) have revealed Jenny and Daisy get given the go ahead to buy the Rovers!

But will anyone find out exactly how they’ve got the cash they needed? All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Jenny’s got some good news for Daisy! (Credit: ITV)

Good news in Coronation Street spoilers!

After getting their mitts on Stephen Reid’s cash, Jenny and Daisy have been making plans for the future.

So Daisy is THRILLED when Jenny tells her that their bid was successful and the Rovers is now officially theirs!

Hooray!

Daisy is delighted as Jenny hugs her in delight.

And full of ideas, they head to the cafe to discuss all their big plans to make the Rovers a huge success.

But there Daisy’s upset to see ex-fiancé Daniel. When he comes over for a chat, though, she’s hopeful that he might want them to try again.

Meanwhile, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s spoken to Waterford’s and they’ve agreed they can reopen the pub in time for New Year’s Eve!

It looks like the future is rosy for Jenny and Daisy.

But how long will it last?!

Todd is smitten with Moses (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s got his eye on someone!

Elsewhere, Moses calls for Paul and suggests they get some fresh air and go to the shops. Paul agrees.

But when they arrive home from their shopping trip, Moses can’t open the front door.

As he’s struggling to get the key in the lock, Todd dashes over to help. And it’s not long before Moses has caught his eye!

Todd’s clearly smitten, but will Moses feel the same?

Stu admits the truth to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Stu confesses!

With Eliza still struggling without her dad, Stu’s feeling awful. Hoping to salve his guilt, he ‘fesses up to Yasmeen, telling her that Dom’s gone because he paid him £10k to stay away.

Though he tells Yas that he thought he was doing the right thing, Yasmeen is predictably horrified!

Later, she confides in Roy, telling him how bad she feels knowing she has once more fallen for a man who lies to her.

Yas is horrified by Stu’s confession (Credit: ITV)

Family drama!

Carla’s still reeling from the appearance of nephew Bobby. And when they go for a walk, she’s even more surprised when a van pulls up.

Bobby realises his mum has sent all his belongings (Credit: ITV)

Sticking around!

It turns out, Bobby’s mum has sent all his belongings after him and Carla’s pretty gutted to realise that means this new-found family member is staying in Weatherfield.

Back home, with space a bit tight, Simon tells Bobby he can have his room and he’ll go to stay with his mum instead.

But while Carla’s trying to cope with the latest change to her living arrangements, Bobby’s well and truly settled in already!

In fact, Carla later finds him in the Chariot Square bar, chatting up Debbie!

She drags her protesting nephew home. Is Bobby going to be trouble?!

Simon offers his bedroom to Bobby (Credit: ITV)

The money’s gone!

With the Baileys shocked by Ed’s revelation about his gambling, the siblings are trying to decide what to do about it.

Michael wants his dad gone, and Dee Dee is furious that both Ronnie and her new boyfriend Joel knew the truth before she did.

After a chat with Todd, Ed realises that while his family know some of his troubles, they don’t know it all. So he decides to come clean – there’s no money left.

How will the family react?

No one is going to like what Ed has to say (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

