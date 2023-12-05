Coronation Street: Paul to die before Bernie prison release, a new fan theory predicts

In Coronation Street last night (Monday, December 4), Bernie received a prison sentence of three months and was told that she’d have to spend at least half of that behind bars.

This meant that she’d miss her son Paul’s last Christmas before he sadly passes away.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now predicts a very sad turn of events for Paul whilst Bernie’s in prison.

Bernie went down for handling stolen goods (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bernie went to prison

Last night on the cobbles, Bernie dressed to impress as she went to court to be given her sentence.

The judge factored in Paul’s health when giving the sentence but this still wasn’t enough to help Bernie stay at home for Christmas with her son.

Giving Bernie a three month sentence, the judge explained that Bernie had handled and distributed stolen goods and had taken advantage of a terminally ill woman.

Bernie would have to serve at least half of her sentence behind bars, meaning that she’d miss Paul’s last Christmas.

Gemma and Paul were both heartbroken at the thought of spending the festive season without their mum.

The fan theory predicts a devastating outcome (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory: Paul to die before Bernie is a free woman?

With Bernie away from her family for Christmas, a new Corrie fan theory predicts that Paul might pass away before she gets let out of prison.

His health may start to decline rapidly within the next couple of months, leading to his tragic death.

I’m guessing Paul will die the day Bernie gets out or the day before #Corrie — 🎉💥🎈🌟Dion 🌟🎈💥🎉 (@DionPetrie) December 4, 2023

The fan theory reads: “I’m guessing Paul will die the day Bernie gets out or the day before.”

But, will Bernie miss the chance to be by Paul’s side for his last moments?

Will Bernie be there for Paul? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Bernie be with Paul at the end?

Viewers know that Paul doesn’t have long left to live – he’s expected to have less than a year left.

But, will Paul pass away with his mum next to him? Or, will she be behind bars for his last moments?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Bernie miss Paul’s final moments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!