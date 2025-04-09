Opinion: Tonight’s episode proved that Debbie was the right character for Coronation Street to give the dementia storyline to

Coronation Street aired an emotional episode this evening (Wednesday, April 9) in which Debbie was referred for tests for dementia.

Debbie headed for her doctor’s appointment, with a series of flashbacks showing several times ‘something was not right.’

And, despite public backlash, we reckon tonight’s episode proved that Debbie was the right one to give this storyline to.

Debbie was referred for tests (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Debbie’s dementia storyline

Ever since fans found out about Debbie’s upcoming dementia storyline, they weren’t happy. Some even started up a petition, begging the show to backtrack on the decision.

However, after a few signs over the past couple of weeks that something is the matter with Debbie, the soap properly kicked off her dementia storyline this evening.

Debbie attended a doctor’s appointment and explained that she had experienced a few ‘odd’ instances recently. She’d blamed Mick Michaelis for taking her purse but had actually put it in the fridge herself.

She’d also suffered a mini-stroke aka a TIA, with Ronnie falsely jumping to the conclusion that Mick had attacked her.

The doctor then told Debbie that these symptoms were likely not down to the menopause… Instead, he was referring her for tests for early onset vascular dementia.

Debbie then started to panic as the doctor suggested she let Ronnie know what was going on. She failed to accept that she might have dementia, getting worked up during her appointment before heading back to Weatherfield and attempting to drown her sorrows.

Sue will do the storyline justice (Credit: ITV)

Opinion: Coronation Street made the right choice

While we’re absolutely devastated that Debbie’s dementia storyline will lead up to her eventual death, we think that tonight’s episode proved that if this storyline must be given to anyone in Weatherfield, then Debbie is the right fit.

This evening, Sue Devaney smashed it out of the park with her acting skills, with the first part of the episode being just Debbie talking to the camera, breaking the fourth wall of television. If this is just the start of Debbie’s emotional journey, we can count on Sue to deliver and do it justice.

Debbie’s such a likeable character, with lots of essences of Classic Corrie involved in her character. And, she’s often has a really comedic role, while also being head-strong at work at the Chariot Square Hotel.

To watch Debbie slowly deteriorate will be heart-breaking. The storyline’s bound to have such a huge impact on viewers who will be saddened to see the smile fade from her face, and Debbie’s pride and joy – her hotel – start to become a challenge to keep on top of.

We’re not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster this storyline will bring us, but Debbie is the best character to choose if the soap wants to do the storyline justice. Combining such a talented actress and much-loved character with a story like this highlights that dementia doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone. It’s an important story to tell, and one that is bound to have us all in tears.

