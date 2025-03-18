Has Nina Lucas left Coronation Street? Fans fear for ‘missing’ character as Mollie Gallagher announces new acting role

In Coronation Street, Nina Lucas has been the topic of fan conversation after going ‘missing,’ with fans fearing that she’s leaving the soap.

The popular Weatherfield character has barely been seen in recent months. And, now actress Mollie Gallagher has announced a new acting role away from the soap.

But, what does this mean from Nina? And, does this mean she’s leaving the soap after all?

Nina hasn’t been seen recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ Nina Lucas

Current Corrie storylines are focusing majorly on Rob Donovan’s prison escape and the threat he poses to Carla, Betsy and Lisa.

With Rob on the run after donating a kidney to Carla, Weatherfield is now at a major risk as the police try to track him down.

As is the nature of soap, characters get their chance to shine at different times. Whilst others are experiencing lots of drama and screen time, things then go quieter for other residents on the Street, and vice versa.

But, this hasn’t stopped fans fearing for Nina Lucas who has rarely been seen in recent months.

One fan wondered: “Where are the following people: Gary, Nina, Summer, Alex, Izzy, Michael & Glory? I can’t remember the last time I saw any of them.”

Another viewer complete forgot about Nina’s existence and shared: “Senior moment… but who is Nina?”

A third person added: “Gary and Maria have, at various times, been two of the strongest, most compelling characters on Corrie in the last 20 years and they are currently AWOL. We need them back in a big way. As for Nina? I’ll be surprised if she makes it to the end of the year.”

Mollie has a part in an independent film (Credit: ITV)

Mollie Gallagher announces new acting role away from soap

Actress Mollie Gallagher has now revealed that she’s taken on a new acting role away from her soap character Nina.

She’s secured a role in an independent film, starting filming for a project titled I Like This Boy. Mollie took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself on day one of filming.

Mollie started a snap getting into character (Credit: @molliegallagher via Instagram Stories)

It hasn’t yet been revealed who Mollie will be playing in the film.

Whilst the film’s title sounds like a romance movie, it’s set to involved a dark and gruesome edge…

Is she leaving? (Credit: ITV)

Is Nina Lucas leaving Coronation Street?

Whilst Nina hasn’t been on screen for quite a while, and with Mollie taking on other projects, fans are rightly concerned for Nina’s fate on the ITV soap.

However, any future exit for the character is yet to be announced, with Nina expected to appear back on screen rather soon.

With a list of Corrie names such as Sue Cleaver soon to be departing from the iconic show though, could Mollie Gallagher soon be stepping down from her role as Nina?

