Harold Bishop icon Ian Smith quitting Neighbours following terminal cancer diagnosis – and Madge is returning for his final scenes!

Neighbours icon Ian Smith has sadly quit the soap following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The actor has played the legendary cafe owner Harold Bishop since 1987 – just two years after the show’s debut. Since then, he has become one of the programme’s beloved characters.

However, Ian recently revealed that earlier this year he was diagnosed with a cancer known as pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

And the shock cancer news has now led to Ian stepping down for Neighbours after 37 years.

Neighbours star Ian Smith diagnosed with cancer

Talking to 10 News First on Monday (December 2), Ian opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

He said: “I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to… they expect me to die.”

I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can

The soap star has undergone three rounds of chemotherapy. He also shared how he “put his hands up to be a guinea pig” because he doesn’t want to pass away.

Ian added: “I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can. If they can do that, I’m very happy. But I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain, because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part.”

Neighbours’ Ian Smith quits soap

Following his diagnosis, Ian left Neighbours – and has already filmed his final scenes. What’s more, his on-screen wife Madge Bishop will also return for his final scenes.

On social media, Neighbours shared the news of Ian’s exit. A statement read: “Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street.

“We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years.”

Madge returning to Neighbours

The statement continued: “We’re also thrilled to announce that Anne Charleston will be joining Ian on set for some of his last scenes. In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed, but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans.

“Erinsborough won’t quite be the same again, but rest assured that Harold is set to have a send-off fit for Ramsay Street royalty.”

