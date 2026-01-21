Lynne Slater in EastEnders: Is she coming back after soap shares huge update on character’s whereabouts

Tonight’s EastEnders gave viewers a huge blast from the past as Lynne Slater came up in conversation between Kat and Jean. But who is Lynne, and where is she now?

With tensions rising around Jasmine Fisher, the newest and most controversial addition to the Slater clan, Kat starts to realise that Jean may have been right to be suspicious of her all along.

Viewers will know that Jean is currently taking a break from the Square after her bipolar symptoms began to reappear. Determined to get herself better, Jean went to stay with Lynne Slater while she rests and recuperates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lynne Slater and if she’s coming back to Walford…

Elaine Lordan as Lynne Slater in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Lynne Slater: Who is she related to?

Lynne Slater first arrived in Walford back in 2000 with the rest of the Slater family. They all descended on Albert Square in a whirlwind of chaos and noise and haven’t stopped causing drama since.

Lynne is big sister to Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth). Zoe (Michelle Ryan) is also her niece.

Lynne’s nan, Big Mo (Laila Morse) and her dad, Charlie, played by the late Derek Martin, also arrived in Walford at the same time as the rest of the family, and it wasn’t long before trouble erupted.

Will Elaine Lordan return to the soap?

There have been no reports suggesting Elaine is returning to EastEnders.

The star has remained largely out of the public eye since she left the soap, apart from appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2005.

Elaine has had a turbulent time since being in EastEnders. Her mother, Bernadette, sadly took her own life in 2005. Nine months later, Elaine’s son tragically died just days before his first birthday. He had been born five weeks premature and had breathing problems throughout his short life.

Speaking of the heartache she has faced, Elaine told The Mirror: “People tell me I am the unluckiest person in the world. But I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. There are people far worse off than me.

“I have learned so much from everything that has happened.”

Elaine after she left the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What were Lynne’s biggest storylines?

Lynne hasn’t been seen since 2004, following the loss of her unborn baby after a fairground ride collapsed on her.

During her time on the show, Lynne was at the centre of some huge storylines. Not only did she have a rocky marriage to Garry Hobbs, but she also had an affair with Beppe di Marco. She could usually be found arguing with her sisters in the Square or working in Ian’s café, where she often fought with co-worker Janine Butcher.

Despite members of the Slater clan coming and going over the years, Lynne hasn’t been seen since she left. She even went to her dad, Charlie’s, funeral in 2016 off-screen. While the character was mentioned, she was never seen.

In 2007, it was revealed that Lynne had got engaged to someone else off-screen and was living a happy life. She was mentioned last year when she looked after Stacey’s children, Hope and Arthur, while Stacey was looking for Zoe.

Most recently, Lynne was mentioned in November last year. At the time, it was t was revealed she had to have an operation on her leg. Because of this, Big Mo had to go and stay with her for a while.

Read more: All the biggest flaws as Jasmine reveals she killed Anthony