Coronation Street: Is the Rovers closing for good? Soap reveals pub is being turned into flats

The Rovers in Coronation Street is up for sale again. And it looks like a property developer is going to buy it and turn it into flats.

Jenny Connor was left devastated by the turn of events tonight (Friday November 17). But just what will the pub’s future be?

The Rovers closed its doors in September (Credit: ITV)

Is the Rovers really closing for good in Coronation Street?

After serial killer Stephen’s antics there, current owners, Waterfords, believe no one will want to drink in the boozer so are getting rid.

The only interested party so far is a property company who want to demolish the building and make it into residential apartments.

Next week Ronnie and Ed are lined up to do the work and transform the beloved boozer into swanky flats. Jenny is devastated at what she sees as their betrayal.

However, long-time fans of the show needn’t panic: it’s already been confirmed that the iconic pub is going nowhere.

Will Jen be back behind the bar before long? (Credit: ITV)

Who buys the Rovers?

Although we don’t know who will buy and run the Rovers yet, what we do know is the pub is going to reopen in time to see in 2024.

The Rovers is boarded up at the moment, but it won’t stay that way for long.

Teasing what’s to come for the iconic pub, show boss Iain MacLeod told Entertainment Daily and other media recently: “It reopens on New Year’s Eve. But, the interesting thing about it is the circumstances of it becoming open again are all tied up with Stephen’s legacy.

“The reopening of it will be based on this slightly shaky foundation of a criminal act.”

Ooh, so what does that mean? Is Stephen’s stolen Underworld money found and given to the benefactor of his will, Audrey? Will she be the pub’s new landlady?

Or did Stephen put the cash in someone else’s name? Girlfriend-at-the time, Jenny, perhaps. Could she be back behind the bar as the owner using Carla’s cash illegally?

The hostage situation hasn’t helped the pub’s popularity (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Viewers always knew the Rovers wouldn’t close its doors for good. They have previously shared their thoughts on X.

“Everyone knows it’s going to re-open and be back to normal by at least Christmas, right?” pointed out one fan.

“Can’t take the Rovers story seriously, we all know it’s going nowhere,” laughed a second.

“It’s so obvious The Rovers will soon be open again. It’s an integral part of the programme. It could do with a makeover though,” said another.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

