Late Coronation Street star Geoffrey Hinsliff has left a huge fortune to his wife and children in his will.

The actor died in September last year, aged 86.

It has now been revealed that he left a substantial amount of money to his beloved wife and two children.

Geoffrey played Don Brennan on Corrie (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Geoffrey Hinsliff play in Coronation Street?

Geoffrey starred in Coronation Street between 1987 and 1997, where he played cabbie Don Brennan.

Don soon became acquainted with Ivy Tilsley and the two of them married in June 1988. The couple had a tempestuous relationship and the pair broke up on more than one occasion.

Don had an affair with Julie Dewhurst. When Ivy discovered the betrayal, the pair broke up. However, they reunited after Don had to have his leg amputated after crashing his taxi.

They split up for good when Don became obsessed with Denise Osbourne and Ivy left the Street.

Things started to go wrong for Don after he developed a gambling addiction and lost his driving license after drink driving. Not being able to cope with his money troubles, he tried to take his own life.

Don’s behaviour became erratic. During a war with Mike Baldwin, he set fire to Mike’s factory and then tried to kill Mike’s wife Alma by driving a car they were in into the river.

He was sent to a mental facility, but soon escaped – still intent on getting revenge on Mike. He drove a car at Mike, but Mike managed to dive out the way and Don drove into the viaduct. Don was killed after the car burst into flames.

Geoffrey Hinsliff left money to his wife, Judith (Credit: Shutterstock)

Geoffrey Hinsliff’s death and will

Newly released documents show Geoffrey’s estate was worth £336,755, which was reduced to £333,214 after deductions.

He left £5,000 to his nephew, and the rest to his wife Judith.

The actor died in September last year. At the time, Judith and their daughters described Geoffrey as ‘restless, curious, adventurous and funny. He loved nothing better than setting the world to rights around the dinner table.’

Geoffrey’s co-star Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt, said: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all. His partnership with Lynne Perry [who played Ivy] was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

