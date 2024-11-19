Former EastEnders star Declan Bennett gets wed to partner Fra Fee with Hollywood star Luke Evans in attendance

Former EastEnders star Declan Bennett has tied the knot to his partner Fra Free – in a ceremony attended by Hollywood star Luke Evans. Declan, 43, played Charlie Cotton on the soap between 2014 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans, 45, attended with his own boyfriend, construction project manager Fran Thomas. And it was Fran who shared a series of pictures from Declan and Fra’s big day, including the moment the happy couple walked down the aisle and said ‘I do.’

Declan played Charlie Cotton on the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Declan Bennett marries at star-studded ceremony

For the big event, Declan wore a blue suit, while Fra, 37, wore one in maroon. A series of pictures and videos showed the pair walking down the aisle – and singing and dancing with their guests afterwards.

Fran also included a picture of himself with boyfriend Luke – the Hollywood star pairing a multicoloured tie with a red suit. Fran looked equally dapper in his own green-tinged suit and coloured scarf.

“Yesterday was a beautiful wedding; an emotional day full of love, laughter and MUSIC. Like a live musical! Congratulations Declan and Fra,” he wrote in the caption which accompanied his post.

Charlie was the son of nasty Nick Cotton (Credit: BBC)

Who did Declan Bennett play on EastEnders?

During his time on EastEnders, Declan played Charlie – son of soap villain Nick Cotton and mum Yvonne. His time on the soap came as his dastardly dad faked his own death – growing close to grandma Dot after meeting her at the funeral.

In 2015, Charlie married Ronnie Mitchell – and shared a son together in little Matthew Cotton. After Ronnie was put into a coma following a terrible car accident, Charlie went on to sleep with her sister – fleeing the country after she came to and learned what he’d done.

He returned to Walford in 2017, in the aftermath of Roxy and Ronnie’s death. After clashing with Jack over who should look after Matthew, it was eventually decided that the boy would stay with his dad in Ireland, where the pair currently reside to this day. Charlie was last mentioned on the soap in 2022 – when he failed to make an appearance at Dot’s funeral due to a bout of COVID.

