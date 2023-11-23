Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Stand-Out Soap Moment

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023 and we’re after your votes across all of our categories. But today we’re focusing on the soaps again.

So, soap fans, what is the Stand-Out Soap Moment of the past year for you?

Is Stephen your winner? (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)

Who is nominated for Stand-Out Soap Moment in 2023?

We have nominees from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders. For Corrie, we have the comeuppance of Stephen Reid, which, let’s be honest, was a long time coming, right? Peter Barlow mowed him down and killed him.

The acid attack, which saw Ryan doused in acid while trying to save Daisy, was a heartstopping moment, but was it the best of the year?

Meanwhile, Amy Barlow’s rape by Aaron Sandford was traumatic watching. And the soap hasn’t forgotten the impact it will have had on her by having it haunt her and her actions even to this day.

This has been the best storyline all year (Credit: BBC/Comp ED!)

EastEnders nominees

It’s been a big, big year in EastEnders and they’ve come out fighting. It’s hard to pick the biggest moment of the year.

There’s the flashforward in February, which introduced us to The Six and told us someone would be murdered at Christmas on Sharon’s wedding day. There’s also Cindy Beale’s shock return from the dead over the summer – not to mention the fact she’s the mother of the Knight girls and George’s ex-wife!

Theo Hawthorne features pretty prominently after his stalking of Stacey Slater. But was the moment he tried to rape her the most gripping of 2023? Or will Lily’s birth – which Theo was also involved in – scoop that crown?

Rishi’s death was a real shock (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)

Emmerdale’s big year

Emmerdale is known for its Super Soap Week in October – and this year didn’t disappoint. With Aaron Dingle’s return and Mack, Charity and Chloe’s devastating car accident both earning nominations.

Meanwhile, before that we had Rishi’s death over the summer. It came as such a shock, it definitely stood out.

And although Lydia’s rape by Craig was horrible viewing, it was an important story to tell and Karen Blick shone throughout.

