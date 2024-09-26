Emmerdale: As Zak falls ill, here’s everything we know about his upcoming death and funeral

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 25), the groundwork was laid for Zak Dingle’s death as his family learnt he is ill.

Actor Steve Halliwell, who played the iconic character for 29 years, sadly passed away in December last year, and now it appears Zak’s death will soon play out on screen.

Here’s everything we know about Zak’s upcoming death and funeral.

Zac Dingle actor Steve Halliwell passed away last year (Credit: ITV)

Steve Halliwell’s death

Steve passed away aged 77 in December last year (2023), with his family sharing: “He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

“We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived.”

Co-star Lisa Riley shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for years of laughter, you were still laughing right up to the end. Adored, loved, respected by us all, a LEGEND in my eyes that’s for sure.” She added: “That boy from Bury did good.”

Zak Dingle’s time on Emmerdale

Zak was a mainstay on Emmerdale for almost 30 years following his introduction in 1994.

He started as a boxer, but gradually mellowed as he met Lisa. They settled down and had daughter Belle together – which came as a complete surprise as not even Lisa knew she was pregnant.

Zak and Lisa remarried in 2019 following Lisa being diagnosed with a heart condition. Heartbreaking scenes followed as Zak tried to wake his sleeping bride only to discover that she had passed away.

Other notable storylines for Zak included his up and down relationship with son Cain and his battle with depression.

During some of Zak’s last months in the village, he started to suffer mobility issues and he eventually moved to Scotland to live with Debbie. His last appearance came in June 2023.

Since then, various Dingle family members have mentioned going to visit Zak.

In yesterday’s episode (Wednesday, September 25), Cain got word from Debbie that Zak is ill. Cain then decided he’d go up to Scotland and stay with his dad for a bit in what looks to be the start of Zak’s farewell story.

Zak’s death and funeral are approaching (Credit: ITV)

Will Zak get a funeral?

Earlier this year, Emmerdale bosses shared that they would be writing Zak’s death into the show and that fans could expect a fitting tribute to both Zak and Steve.

Producer Sophie Roper previously said: “The Dingles have been at the heart of our show for 30 years now and will continue to be so.

“We lost Steve recently – the very sad loss of Steve. So we’re going to be marking Zak’s passing – the iconic Zak Dingle character – in the coming months with a Dingle funeral.

“It will be very difficult for a lot of people who work on the show and obviously a lot of our viewers who have grown and love Zak for many, many years – but it will be a hugely fitting tribute for a great character.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside