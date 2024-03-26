Emmerdale: Vinny, Rodney and Eric might be the next on Amit’s hitlist, fans predict

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, March 25), saw Vinny, Rodney and Eric team up to take on businessman Amit Sharma.

Eric predicted that Amit had a dark side to him and wanted to get some evidence on him.

Emmerdale fans have now worried that Vinny, Rodney and Eric might end up dead as a result.

Eric, Vinny and Rodney teamed up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny, Rodney and Eric took on Amit

Recently in Emmerdale, Amit befriended Eric after hearing that he had some wealth behind him.

Also knowing that Eric was vulnerable, Amit tried to strike a business deal with him.

However, his plans came crashing down when Eric pulled out of the deal after seeing Amit snap.

Last night, Eric, Rodney and Vinny teamed up to find out what dodgy business Amit had gotten involved with.

Eric was then seen lurking behind bushes as he watched Amit have a conversation with someone who was clearly putting pressure on him to cough up some cash.

They don’t know who they’re messing with… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear for Vinny and friends’ lives

With Vinny, Rodney and Eric plotting to expose Amit’s dark history, fans are worrying that they might all get killed.

Fearing that Amit could’ve purposely killed Rishi, fans have now become concerned that history may repeat itself if this was the case.

One fan wondered: “Will it be Eric, Rodney or Vinny that Amit ends up making a ghost?”

Another person added: “I like seeing the older characters get some storylines and screen times but Pollard’s ego and Amit’s scheming is going to end badly & Amit will probably kill again at some stage.”

A third viewer warned: “Eric and Rodney and Vinny need to be very careful when handling Amit. This could be very dangerous in case something goes wrong.”

Eric snoops inside of Amit’s house (Credit: ITV)

Will Amit strike?

Tonight (Tuesday, March 26), Eric gets hold of they keys for the Sharma house and snoops inside.

With Eric looking for evidence, Vinny warns him that Amit is on to them. But, as Amit heads back to the house, the trio of friends fear that they’ve provoked a murderer. But, are they right? And, have they become a target?

