Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins teases heartbreak for Victoria as Jacob ghosts her

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has teased more details on what is to come between illicit lovebirds Victoria and Jacob Gallagher as their relationship heats up. But, rather than the flame of passion, Victoria is left confused when Jacob abruptly cools off.

This comes as Victoria started to fall for her ex’s stepson. The pair have grown closer in recent weeks – and finally sealed the deal with a kiss last month.

However, as things grow serious between the pair, Jacob suddenly backs off, leaving Victoria shocked and confused. Is Jacob about to break Victoria’s heart?

Jacob and Victoria hooked up last month (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star speaks out on Victoria and Jacob’s future

Speaking to Inside Soap, Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, revealed what the future holds for Victoria and Jacob’s relationship.

“She’s not happy! Jacob was the one who fought for them to be together, so she doesn’t get why he’s done this U-turn. She’s hurt and confused,” Isabel said, of Jacob’s second thoughts.

“I think they have a future together – I don’t quite know how! It’s complicated with David, and Leyla hates Victoria, but in the confines of just the two of them, there’s longevity – they are in love!” she continued.

Speaking out on their controversial relationship, Isabel added: “I think they’re very sweet. They’re both nice, kind, caring people. And I think they have the same morals and values, so it works. I’d tell Victoria to follow her heart. She deserves to be happy and she wants to shout it from the rooftops – but she can’t, because of obvious reasons!”

Victoria and Jacob’s relationship is already proving controversial (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans horrified as Jacob and Victoria get it on

Not everyone has been pleased with recent developments in soapland – with many blasting the inappropriate relationship between Jacob and Victoria.

“What is it with this Jacob! Maya mark 2. He’s so emotionally immature but he thinks he’s the ultimate cool irresistible guy.. too delusional and persistent by far! Grow up Jacob… just weird!” one fan said, on Twitter as scenes aired last month.

“What is Victoria Sugden playing at? She had got it right, the first time. Jacob Gallagher and her can’t go there, because she was seeing his dad David Metcalfe who still has feelings for her. Jacob always wants David’s women, weird. He did the same with Maya Stepney,” another said.

