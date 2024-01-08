Emmerdale: Upcoming Chas breast cancer storyline leaves fans livid over soap’s favouring of ‘doom and gloom’

Earlier today (Monday, January 8), Emmerdale revealed that Chas Dingle is set for a huge and important storyline this year.

She will soon discover a lump in her breast which will ultimately lead to her finding out that she has breast cancer.

This upcoming storyline has now left fans frustrated as the soap adds more misery into its episodes.

Chas will find a lump in her breast (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas Dingle set for breast cancer storyline

Chas Dingle is set for a breast storyline just less than two years after her mum, Faith, died of the same disease.

As she starts a fling with Dr Liam, Chas’s world is turned upside down when he tells her that he’s felt a lump in her breast.

At first, Liam tries to reassure her that the lump could be nothing to worry about but this soon turns out not to be the case as Chas receives an upsetting diagnosis of breast cancer.

After finding out her diagnosis, Chas decides to keep it a secret from her loved ones. She suffers in silence, linking her own diagnosis back to that of Faith’s.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks revealed: “When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this. With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family.

“With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.”

Emmerdale is working with the charity Breast Cancer Now to portray Chas’ journey as ‘authentically’ as possible.

Fans want a happy storyline for a change (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious over new Chas cancer diagnosis

Hearing about Chas’ upcoming health storyline, fans of the ITV soap have now shared their frustration online.

They’ve had enough of the miserable storylines in Emmerdale. They’re wishing for some happy ones to switch things up a little bit.

One fan complained: “There is a difference between raising awareness and watching this doom and gloom programme. I know I don’t have to watch it but really thinking that one day there will be an upbeat episode like there used to be. I’ve renamed it Emmerdale Hospital. New writers please.”

A second person said: “Always bad news in Emmerdale, bring in some good news for a change.”

A third fan commented: “We need fun and humour, not all this sadness….life is bad enough at it is.”

A final viewer moaned: “The soaps are so depressing these days – I hardly ever watch them. Used to be nice family entertainment that you never missed, now it’s just doom and gloom.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

