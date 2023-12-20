Emmerdale: Torvill & Dean festive cameo appearance explained by Eden Taylor-Draper

Torvill and Dean will appear in some very Christmassy scenes, on screen in Emmerdale, to help make a special memory for one couple.

As Belle plans a proposal that Tom will never forget, Torvill and Dean will help her to pop the question.

Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper has now explained how the skating duo will be incorporated into the soap.

Torvill and Dean will appear in Belle and Tom’s proposal scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Torvill and Dean set for cameo soap appearance

In November, Emmerdale announced that skating partners Torvill and Dean would be appearing in some special Christmas scenes.

They had been filming their cameo appearance on location in Leeds, excited to appear alongside some of the Emmerdale regulars.

Excited to be a part of the filming, Jane Torvill revealed: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Christopher Dean added: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Fans weren’t sure how it would work (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused over ‘random’ skating cameo

After finding out about the guest appearance of the famous Dancing On Ice skaters, fans were baffled about how they would both be included in the soap.

They thought that the announcement was rather ‘random,’ unsure about why they would be seen in Emmerdale.

One fan wrote: “1. Torvill and Dean seems really random – Who has an interest in Ice Skating? 2. Who is getting married??? I wonder if it’s Mack and Chloe with Chloe exposing Mack and humiliating him on Xmas day?”

Another Emmerdale fan said: “Torvill and Dean, the show still hasn’t improved even after Jane Hudson has left, the writers are dreaming.”

A third fan pondered: “Well I don’t know how they will fit into storyline, it’s usually who’s shacked up with who, or who’s pregnant or who’s murdered who…”

A final person commented: “Why?? Whatever for lol. Someone’s getting desperate.”

The couple will be playing themselves in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Eden Taylor-Draper addresses fan concerns

Torvill and Dean will be playing themselves on the soap and will actually skate on the ice.

The couple owe Leyla a favour, with Belle taking advantage of this and proposing to Tom with their help.

This will come after Tom reveals himself to be a big fan of the skaters at the Christmas Fayre, disheartened when he realises that he will be meeting reindeer named after the skaters, rather than the skaters themselves.

Seeing Tom’s upset, Belle then gets the idea to get down on one knee and surprise her boyfriend with the actual Torvill and Dean by her side.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Eden Taylor-Draper revealed: “They’re on tour near Leeds and Leyla pulls a few strings.”

The skaters were able to take a moment out of their tour to help Belle with her festive proposal. That’s that cleared up then! And we cannot WAIT t watch it.

