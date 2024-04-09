Emmerdale: Tom reaches new low as he kidnaps Piper the Dog – and fans are furious

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, April 8), Tom got jealous of Belle spending time with her friend Vinny.

He then decided to kidnap Piper so that Belle would worry that the dog had gone missing.

Emmerdale fans have now become more disgusted after Tom used an innocent dog to abuse Belle.

Tom took Piper from Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom turned into a dognapper

Yesterday evening, Belle suggested to Tom that they get a dog so that she felt safer after the ‘break in.’

Tom then brought Piper the Dog home, setting up a puppycam in the house to keep an eye on her.

With Belle and Vinny deciding to go off out on a dog walk, Belle soon asked Vinny to dog sit for her.

Vinny then took Piper and Chip to the scrapyard and tied them up outside of a portacabin whilst he nipped inside.

However, he then had to face Belle and explain that Piper had gone missing whilst he was in the portacabin.

With Tom spying on a worried Belle, viewers then realised that Tom was keeping Piper locked in a cage at the vets for the night. He’d kidnapped Piper just to worry Belle and drive a wedge in her friendship with Vinny.

Tom caused Belle to panic (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious with Tom over Belle abuse

Emmerdale fans can’t believe that Tom would use a poor, little dog to help him abuse Belle.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their upset over Tom’s latest schemes.

One fan complained: “I can’t watch Emmerdale whilst Tom is still in it, he is VILE and makes me so angry.”

Another Emmerdale viewer declared: “I can’t take Tom anymore.”

If Tom harms any of those dogs I don't think I'll watch anymore. No need to show animal abuse 😬#Emmerdale — pollyk (@joy9kat) April 8, 2024

#emmerdale#Belle. #Tom When Tom's karma comes for him please let it be long and painful. — Cheryl O'Sullivan (@CherylOSulliv12) April 8, 2024

A third person shared: “If Tom harms any of those dogs I don’t think I’ll watch anymore. No need to show animal abuse.”

A final fan finished: “When Tom’s karma comes for him, please let it be long and painful.”

Tom tries to act like the hero (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle be reunited with Piper?

Emmerdale spoilers show Tom trying to act like a hero as he attempts to track down Piper for Belle.

But, will he return Piper to Belle? Will Belle work out where the little dog has been?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

