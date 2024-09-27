In Emmerdale, Tom was ‘axed’ by Belle last night (Thursday, September 26), and now fans are begging that the soap doesn’t kill him off.

Tom and Belle had a huge showdown yesterday, with Tom ending up getting seriously injured.

But, fans are desperate for him to pull through so that he gets the punishment he deserves.

Tom was seriously injured (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle stabbed Tom with an axe

Last night in the Dales, Tom paid a visit to Belle at the Dingle house after tricking her that Amelia was going to visit her.

Amelia had made out that she’d changed her mind about Tom but, in reality, she was actually working with him to to deceive Belle.

It wasn’t long before Tom locked the door and beat Belle up. It was only when Belle grabbed a shotgun that Tom unlocked the door and let her escape.

With Belle running and hiding away, Tom grabbed an axe and managed to barge through a door to get to Belle.

Belle tried to shoot Tom but she forgot to take the safety lock off the gun. Tom then grabbed the fully loaded gun and faced the other way.

With his back turned to Belle, she then grabbed the axe and stabbed him in the back…

Fans want Tom to be locked up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for Tom survival after ‘axing’

With Tom in a bad way, fans of the ITV soap are hoping that he survives this attack so that he can pay for his abuse of Belle and go to prison.

One fan commented: “Even though I wanted Tom to die, I didn’t actually want him to die. He needs to pay for his crimes.”

Taking to X, another viewer shared: “If Tom dies instead of going to jail, there are going to be a lot of angry people on here.”

A third person added: “Praying Tom doesn’t die, tired of soaps not giving abusers the punishment they deserve.”

A fourth person finished: “If Tom dies it’s not justice, part of me hopes she shoots him and he lives but is arrested in hospital for attacking Belle?”

Will Tom die in Emmerdale?

Tonight (Friday, September 27), an ambulance arrives in the Dales.

But, is this ambulance for Tom? Will he survive and face punishment for his crimes? Or, has Belle killed him?

