Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, November 6), Tom asked Belle whether she’d accompany him to his mum’s funeral.

He didn’t want to go alone and hoped that Belle would be there to support him.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted that Tom King killed his mum, Colleen King.

Tom has been struggling to open up about his mum’s death (Credit: ITV)

Tom King’s mum passed away

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Tom King’s mum, Colleen, recently died of a heart attack.

Tom had failed to tell Belle this news, with his girlfriend only finding out about it from Jimmy.

Later on, Belle confronted Tom over this secret but he didn’t want to talk to Belle about it.

He continued keeping his guard up, pacing back and forth without confiding in Belle about how he was feeling.

Last night, Belle started to get through to Tom, speaking to him about his plans for Colleen’s funeral.

Tom then asked Belle to go with him to the funeral, with Belle agreeing to be his shoulder to cry on should he need.

Colleen died of an alleged heart attack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Tom King killer secret

Emmerdale fans have become suspicious of Tom and have now ‘worked out’ a killer secret that they reckon he’s been hiding.

Fans now think that Tom killed his mum and has been hiding this killer secret from Belle, especially after seeing how he can easily lose his temper.

One fan wrote: “I’m starting to wonder if Tom murdered his mum.”

Another person wondered: “”Tom’s mum murdered maybe? Belle, watch out, you’re in trouble!”

A third viewer questioned: “Tom has definitely murdered his mum… why else would he be so shifty? Or maybe the lad who beat him up??”

Is Tom hiding something? (Credit: ITV)

Did Tom King kill Colleen King?

Fans of the soap have recently seen Tom lash out and push Belle over, leading to her cutting her head.

But, was this the first time that Tom has lashed out? Or, did he harm his mum, losing his temper before? Did Tom King actually kill his mum, Colleen King?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

