Emmerdale: Tom to cheat on Belle, a new fan theory predicts

This week in Emmerdale, Tom has been tracking Belle on his phone without her knowing whilst she’s been off out at work conferences.

This comes as he’s started to abuse her – controlling her work, home and social lives.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Tom may even cheat on his wife and blame her for it.

Tom has been keeping tabs on Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom is tracking Belle

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that Tom has been abusing Belle, with things becoming more noticeable after the couple tied the knot.

Recently, Tom interfered with Belle’s job at Take A Vow and meddled with her chances of securing a client by keying his car whilst spreading lies about the business.

He then got angry at Belle when she questioned him over the matter, making out that she was wrong. Unfortunately, Tom then lashed out and knocked Lisa’s ashes over in a moment of rage.

This week, Tom got jealous that Belle was heading to a work conference at a fancy hotel and secretly downloaded a tracking app on her phone.

He then became obsessed with watching his own phone, following his wife’s every move…

A fan theory fears that the worst is still to come (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to blame Belle for his cheating?

With Tom becoming jealous of Belle spending time away from him and flirting with clients, a new fan theory for the soap suggests that he might get his revenge by cheating on his wife.

He may then try to blame her for his own behaviour so that she feels guilty for prompting him to look elsewhere.

How long until Tom is cheating on Belle…then blaming her for his cheating? #emmerdale — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) March 27, 2024

The fan theory reads: “How long until Tom is cheating on Belle… then blaming her for his cheating?”

Tom trashes his home (Credit: ITV)

What’s to come for Belle and Tom?

Next week, Tom continues to track Belle and realises that she’s out socialising in The Hide despite saying she would be at work.

With this, he arrives at The Hide and faces Belle before pretending that the social event doesn’t affect him.

However, when at home, Tom’s anger then erupts as he trashes the place. Is he truly losing control?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!