Emmerdale: 7 theories on which long-lost Dingle could return for Zak’s funeral

Emmerdale fans were devastated to learn of Zak Dingle’s death coming to the show next week and have started guessing over a big return.

Viewers will learn of the patriarch’s death in scenes airing next week. The family will learn the shocking news after a call from Debbie, who breaks the news to the rest of her devastated family.

Fans have been expecting these sad scenes, with Steve Halliwell’s sad passing late last year. Having caught up to reality, Zak’s emotional funeral will air soon.

Speaking about the episode, Jeff Hordley, Cain, commented: ‘There’s really poignant moments in it. And whilst we were filming, we were all focused and giving the script everything it needed. But off camera as well – and Steve would have enjoyed this, because Steve always liked to have a giggle behind the camera – whilst we weren’t rolling, we made sure we had some laughs as well,’ reports Digital Spy.

But in true Emmerdale fashion, the affair won’t be complete without some drama. Writers have confirmed that Zak’s funeral will be filled with familiar faces… including a Dingle who’s been off-screen for a while.

Who could it be?

Emmerdale Zak: Could Debbie Dingle return?

The granddaughter of Debbie and daughter of Cain and Charity, Debbie would be an obvious choice to return to the Dales.

She’s a firm fan favourite, but doesn’t seem entirely likely.

Actor Charley Webb has some off-screen tension with actors behind the scenes, which would make her return a little bit awkward for some of the cast.

This hasn’t stopped fans begging for her return, however.

‘Wanna say Debbie but Charley won’t be coming back unless she’s recast which is a shame cos she’s the OG Debbie,’ wrote a user on X.

Emily Kirk

“If Emily is not the Dingle returning then I don’t want it,” exclaimed another viewer on X.

In terms of family relation, Emily could be a very sound choice.

Emily was the husband of Zak’s late son, Butch. The pair had a sweet romance after she started working at the Post Office.

Tragedy struck, however, when Butch was fatally injured during a car chase between him and Emily’s protective father, John.

The couple got married on his deathbed, and Butch passed soon after their vows.

While Emily moved on with vet Paddy, she has remained close with the Dingles and seems a likely contender.

Emmerdale Zak: Could Lisa Dingle come back?

When discussing the episode, Jeff hinted an old face could be coming back from the dead.

It seems unlikely, but the late Lisa Dingle could mysteriously reappear before the event. Now that would certainly bring the drama…

‘Maybe the return is Lisa the ghost like when Jack appeared at his funeral but obviously Jane can film a scene in person. I’d love a scene between Lisa and Belle,’ suggested one fan.

Kathy Glover

She may be a Glover by name, but she’d an honorary Dingle by heart.

Kathy has links with pretty much all the major figures in the Dales – from Zak himself to Seth, Butch and Alan.

‘With Zak’s death and funeral next week, now would have been the right time for a small return for Kathy Glover. She could have spoke about Butch, Seth, Alan and of course come face to face with Kim Tate again,’ begged one detective viewer.

Emmerdale Zak: Ross Barton’s return?

It’s already been confirmed that Ross will be returning to the soap later this year. He seems the most likely, having so many close ties to the Dingles.

Could this be the perfect moment?

Eli Dingle

Lest we forget the Soap turned Hollywood star, Joe Gilgun.

First appearing as Eli Dingle, Joe has moved onto huge titles such as Brassic in his career.

However the call of home is strong, and it could be a time for the scruffy Dingle to go back.

He left the village in 2010 after a robbery and heavy drug usage. Could he have cleaned up his act?

Tina Dingle

Tina Marie Dingle is the youngest child and only daughter of Zak and Nellie Dingle. Her returning for her father’s funeral does make a lot of sense…

She left the Dales in 1998 and appeared to lose contact with her dad.

In 2003, Zak commented to his brother Shadrach that he didn’t even know if Tina still went by her old name.

She suffered a tough life in the village, after her revenge relationship with Luke McAllister which left him dead at the side of the road.

Perhaps now is the time to come back from London and put rest to her troubles…

