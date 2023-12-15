Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell dies aged 77 as tributes pour in

Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle on the ITV soap, has died aged 77.

The soap announced the sad news today (Friday December 15) at lunchtime.

Emmerdale statement on Steve Halliwell death

In a statement the soap said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.”

They continued: “Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

Family tribute

Steve’s family also released a statement.

“He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived.”

John Whiston Managing Director of Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North added: “Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on. To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart.

“To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously.”

Fan respects pour in

Fans were upset by the news and took to X to pay their respects. “

Very sad news that Steve has passed away. Such a brilliant actor. Thoughts today are with his family and all of those who worked with him on Emmerdale,” said one.

Others simply wrote: “Steve Halliwell, RIP.”

“I am so sorry to hear of Steve Halliwell’s passing. My condolences to you all and his family and friends. He will always be Zak to me. So sorry,” said another.

Steve joined the soap in October 1994 to play head of the Dingle clan Zak. He has played the part since then

Worries for Steve Halliwell in Emmerdale

Fears had been mounting for Zak on screen, with the character looking frail in recent episodes. He is also absent from the Dingle family for some months at a time, said to be staying with granddaughter Debbie in Scotland.

Back in June, he was involved in a storyline where he confessed to Chas that his health was deteriorating. Cain was the only one who knew about it because he’d found him on the floor unable to get up.

Fans were worried as his health got worse as time went. They were concerned as recently he’s been stuck in his chair, looking very weak.

One fan wrote: “Zak is getting more and more frail,” followed by a crying emoji.

Another tweeted: “Poor Zak’s a mere slip of a man compared to the beast he was when he first arrived in the village.”

A third viewer commented: “Zak looks extremely ill,” while a fourth agreed: “Zak is getting more frail. I’m not liking that!”

