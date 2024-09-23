Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly, who plays Ruby Fox-Milligan, has announced a short break to her followers via social media.

Fans were left worried after she shared the news via her Instagram account and revealed she is exiting her social media for the foreseeable.

In the video, Beth sat on the floor in her home while cuddling up to her cat. As well as the immediate break, she revealed she would be offline for ‘a little while.’

Emmerdale’s Beth Cordingly announced a sudden social media break (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Beth reveals her break

“Hi guys, we [Beth and her cat] are having a few weeks away from social media, aren’t we?” Beth said to the camera. She then blew her fans a kiss as she added: “Sending you all love – I’ll see you on the other side.”

Her black cat meowed at the camera, and Beth encouraged him to ‘say something.’ Afterwards, she cut off the camera.

There was no further explanation as to why Beth is taking a break from social media.

“Bye bye for a little while,” she captioned the post with a few love heart emojis.

Shortly after sharing her big news, fans flooded the comment section with support for Beth and whatever she is going through.

Emmerdale fans worry for Beth Cordingly

“Oh no hope you are OK? Always be you. Don’t let anyone suppress that. Your happiness is so important, don’t let others [bleep] on it. Take care lovely,” wrote one passionate Instagram follower.

“Hope you’re OK, I will miss you, you always make me laugh. Look forward to seeing you again,” noted a second. A third penned: “Look forward to seeing your posts again when you’re back.”

“Aww I will miss your posts. You are such a lovely lady. We appreciate you! I look forward to your return. Much love,” praised a fourth.

Beth is known for her frequent real-life posts, where she shared daily videos and photos updating followers on her life. She often answers fan questions and encourages discussions.

Actress Beth is known for her frequent social media updates (Credit: ITV)

Beth to stay?

She boasts around 30,000 followers and said to fans she will be back, but there’s no saying how long her ‘break’ might last.

Back in the Dales, fans were left reeling after the latest discovery that Caleb and Ruby were talking about their secret daughter Stephanie. She was mentioned by Ruby’s dying mum, Helen, and then by Caleb and Ruby.

We have yet to meet the mysterious Stephanie, but perhaps the mention is a clue she might be coming to our screens sooner than expected…

