In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Will Taylor is horrified as he falls victim to a series of sexually explicit deepfake images. Who is responsible for Will’s torment – and what else do they have in store?

Elsewhere, as Belle forms a plan to turn the tables on scheming Tom, Amelia reveals a shocking new development. How will Belle react when she learns that Tom has a new woman in his life?

Meanwhile, Nate has some news for Tracy. But what does he plan to tell her?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Earlier this week, Will learned that someone is toying with him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will falls victim to deepfake

Will is shocked when Jimmy shows him an e-mail from their work account. After being confronted with a series of pornographic images with his and Rose’s faces on them, Will grows furious.

Jimmy advises him to go to the police. And, as Will worries that Kim will learn of his indiscretions, another deep fake video is sent to his phone.

Will suddenly fears that this is more than just a scare.

Does somebody have it out for Will?

Belle makes a plan (Credit: ITV)

Belle turns the tables

Having had enough of his games, Belle decides to play Tom at his own game by stealing his tablet. Afterwards, she confronts him in the Woolpack over what she has found – but will anyone believe her accusations?

Meanwhile, Amelia reveals that she’s in a relationship with Tom – admitting that it’s only been a couple of weeks since they got together.

Belle and Lydia are shocked and appalled. Is Amelia now in danger?

Tracy and Nate have a heart-to-heart… but it doesn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Nate opens up to Tracy

Nate has some news for Tracy about his new job. But neither is willing to admit their feelings to the other.

After coming clean, he leaves, hiding his upset and disappointment. Will the pair speak up before it’s too late?

