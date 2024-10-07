Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom smashes up tablet in a bid to get rid of crucial evidence – but he’s being watched

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, October 7), Tom tries to further his schemes by getting rid of crucial evidence but gets a nasty surprise as someone looks on.

With Carl watching from around the corner, could this jeopardise his police investigation?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom tries to get rid of the tablet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom destroys evidence

Following his ordeal last week, Tom focuses on trying to make himself look innocent against his abuse allegations.

Tom spends all day watching Isaac, who has his tablet.

After he catches him alone, he asks for it back. Isaac, however, says it’s at home. No worries though, as he tells Tom where the spare key is so he can get in unattended. Uh oh…

There Tom sneaks into Butlers Farm and starts rummaging desperately to find the incriminating tablet, but receives a shock when the door opens.

Tom darts into a hiding place when Matty walks in. Will he leave unnoticed?

Later on, Tom accomplishes his mission and he makes it back home. He thinks he’s alone and smashes the tablet up.

However, Carl watches on from around the corner. Could this be a mistake from Tom?

Moira’s tense day

Moira suffers a confusing day, as the pressures of her diagnosis continue to weigh down on her.

At the beginning of the episode, Moira frets about her upcoming appointment to Vanessa. Could she be getting worse?

Elsewhere, Belle sees Moira and asks if anything has jogged her memory of the voicemail she left her, but Moira doesn’t recall anything.

She’s certainly feeling the pressure.

Later, Belle is startled to see Tom who brags about his assured victory in court, leaving Belle full of dread.

Charles is berated by Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Charles breaks up with Laurel

It’s all tension in the Dales tonight when Manpreet spots Charles and Jai squaring up to each other.

Being an upstanding citizen, Manpreet breaks them up. She then berates Charles, who doesn’t take it well.

Still feeling on edge, Charles retells the situation to Laurel when they reunite later in the day.

Laurel wants to chat about it, but Charles is not having it.

He stands his ground and dramatically calls their relationship off.

Laurel’s day doesn’t get any better, as her relationship with Arthur continues to suffer.

Meanwhile, Nicola manages to coax a confession from Arthur…

Jimmy and Will are interrupted by Kim dressed up (Credit: ITV)

Will tries to make up with Jimmy

Will has a change of heart and feels guilty for pressuring Jimmy to sell up.

He invites Jimmy for a few drinks at Home Farm, with strictly no business chat.

Jimmy embraces the quality time away from the stresses of life. However, that is short lived.

Kim arrives and grows angry at the state of the room. She disappears, only to come back dressed to the nines and ready for a romantic dinner with her financial advisor.

Jimmy’s jaw is on the floor, while hurt Will is left fuming.

Billy acts suspiciously (Credit: ITV)

Secret Billy

Billy continues his secret business and is acting suspicious.

He keeps taking secret phone calls and making sure he isn’t overheard.

Confident he isn’t being watched, we see him hiding a pair of boxing gloves away from the prying eyes of Dawn.

What is he up to?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

