Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona left rocked by news of Pearl’s death

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Rhona, Paddy and Vanessa are left upset by news of Pearl Ladderbanks’ death.

Meanwhile, Chas gets the truth out of Aaron, and Vanessa gets more bad news elsewhere. All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy is shaken by the news (Credit: ITV)

Pearl has died

It’s a sad day for the vets of Emmerdale as Rhona receives word former receptionist Pearl Ladderbanks has died. Rhona, Paddy and Vanessa are all tearful when they hear the news.

Paddy deals with his grief by wearing the last jumper she knitted for him. Will they give her the send off she deserves?

In real life, actress Meg Johnson, who played Pearl, died aged 86 in July 2023.

Chas can see right through her son’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Chas finds out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers

After his confrontation with Aaron last week, Liam is on edge. But he soon manages to let slip to Chas that Aaron is keeping secrets about the gene test.

Viewers – and Liam – know Aaron has lied to Chas that he does not have the faulty BRAC2 gene when in fact he does. Now Chas is suspicious too.

Chas asks her son directly about the gene test. He tries to lie, but his brief glance immediately reveals the truth to her. How will she react? Can she support her son through this?

How will Vanessa tell Rhona? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa shaken by more bad news

As well as Pearl’s death news, Vanessa receives another letter that leaves her reeling. She’s been called as a witness at Rhona’s trial. The problem is, she’s a witness for the prosecution. How will she break the news to her friend?

Jai is guilty in Emmerdale spoilers

After what happened last week with Amit, Jai is feeling guilty. He still keeps quiet, but will he manage to hide his guilt over everything that has happened? Or will someone rumble him and know he is keeping a terrible secret?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!