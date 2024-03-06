Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate gets revenge on Caleb

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, March 6), Nate, Cain and Aaron work together to carry out a car theft to get one over Caleb.

Caleb’s humiliated when he realises Nate’s not only stolen but has crushed his cars too.

But, is this the end of Caleb’s business as Nate sees him suffer in Emmerdale spoilers.

Nate goes to extreme lengths to see Caleb suffer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate steals Caleb cars

Aaron and Cain put any bad blood to one side as they help Nate with his plan to steal Caleb’s cars from the business.

As Nate shares his plan to ruin the business even more, an oblivious Caleb suddenly realises that his cars have been stolen.

His day goes from bad to worse as Ruby shares her frustration over his connection with Tracy.

Ruby wants her husband to prove his loyalty to her by bringing Tracy down. However, he just grabs his phone and walks out.

It isn’t long before Nate comes face to face with Caleb and hands over the badge to his car before explaining that everything has been crushed.

Caleb’s livid when he realises that Aaron and Cain helped Nate with his plan. But, can Caleb rectify any of his problems?

Charity reaches out to Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity makes a step forward

This evening, Mack’s thrilled when he hears that the police aren’t pressing charges on Charity after the stabbing. Going to hug Charity out of joy, Mack’s disheartened when she pulls away. She’s still very fragile.

Later on, Charity makes a huge step and grabs her phone to message Mack. She tells him that he can bring the children round to see her tomorrow.

Will the kids be happy to see their mum? Will everything go smoothly? Is Charity ready for this?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!