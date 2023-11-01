Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy and Marlon’s big secrets are revealed in emotional scenes

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, November 1), Mandy and Marlon’s big secrets come out in emotional scenes.

Mandy and Marlon both open up to the Dingles as they’re interrogated during Dingle court.

But, what are both Mandy and Marlon hiding in Emmerdale spoilers?

What is Mandy hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy’s secret

Viewers will know that this week, in Emmerdale, a Dingle court is being held in the Woolpack.

Lydia revealed that Craig had been killed and had been found in a field at Home Farm by Billy.

She worried that one of her family members had killed Craig and set about finding out which one of them was Craig’s murderer.

So far, Belle, Cain, Caleb, Vinny, Charity, Sam, Chas and Aaron have all given their alibis.

However, Marlon and Mandy remain quiet. Tonight though, it’s Mandy’s turn to tell her version of events for the night that Craig died.

It’s clear that she’s holding something back from her family as she begins to get emotional.

As Mandy tells her memory of what happened on that night, the Dingles are on the edge of their seats.

But, what secret is Mandy keeping from her loved ones? Did she kill Craig?

Is Marlon telling the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon’s alibi

After Mandy is quizzed by the Dingles in the Woolpack, Marlon is the last of the clan to have the finger pointed at him.

The pressure is on as Marlon prepares to tell his side of the story, talking through the day with his family.

A flashback shows viewers what really happened for Marlon on the day that Craig died.

But, is Marlon telling his family the truth? Or, is he keeping secrets back from them?

Does Marlon’s secret have anything to do with Craig? Was he the one to finish him off?

