Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry’s financial lies catch up with her as she faces ruining Amy’s wedding day

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, April 16), Kerry realises that her necklace isn’t worth enough to raise the funds for the wedding.

With Kim putting pressure on her to pay up for the venue, Kerry prepares to break the news to Amy.

But, does this mean that the wedding won’t go ahead in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry can’t pay up

Looking for a second opinion on the value of her necklace, Kerry hopes that it will sell for a good amount.

Amy and Matty soon arrive at Home Farm for their wedding rehearsal but get a shock when Kim demands the money for the venue… Kerry’s a no-show.

Elsewhere, selling her necklace for next to nothing, Kerry reveals to Pollard that she won’t be able to pay for the wedding. Pollard’s left feeling awful for Amy and Matty.

With the wedding fast approaching, Kerry realises that she needs to face the music and tell the excited couple that the wedding is off… How will they react?

Emmerdale spoilers: Gus seeks Rhona’s trust

Tonight, Rhona meets up with Gus although she has her doubts on whether to trust him.

Gus asks Rhona to provide a victim statement ahead of his sentencing, with Rhona debating whether to help him out.

Marlon and Rhona both weigh up their options, unsure on whether Gus will follow through with the deal.

But, will Rhona agree to giving the victim statement and helping Gus out?

Manpreet gives Billy some advise

Kim doesn’t have high hopes for Billy’s PT business and suggests that he puts his plans to one side.

However, Manpreet encourages Billy to keep pursuing his dream career. Who will he listen to?

Victoria feels to blame

Vic feels guilty when she finds out that Jacob has turned down his placement in Berlin to be with her. She feels as though their relationship is preventing him from doing well in his studies. Is she right?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

