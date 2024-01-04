Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob and Victoria come clean about their relationship

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, January 4), Pollard, Leyla and Gabby all find out about Jacob’s relationship with Victoria.

After Gabby and Jacob have a misunderstanding, Jacob reveals all to his loved ones.

But, will he be able to successfully explain himself to them all in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gabby thinks that Jacob fancies her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby gets the wrong idea

Last night (Wednesday, January 3), Gabby and Jacob bonded over the loss of Liv and Leanna.

Heath’s death had made them both think about the loss of their own loved ones, with Jacob visiting Leanna’s grave.

With the pair both reminiscing over happier times, Jacob then suggested that he had feelings for someone.

He told Gabby that it wasn’t anyone on his course but he really liked this person, making her wrongly believe that he had feelings for her.

Tonight, Gabby admires Billy and Dawn’s relationship and reveals her fear of Jacob having a crush on her.

Gabby prepares to let Jacob down gently but is soon stunned when she realises that he was talking about Vic and not her. But, will anyone else find out about the relationship?

The couple finally reveal their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob reveals his secret

With Gabby finding out the truth, Jacob and Victoria realise that they must tell Pollard and Leyla the truth before they hear it from someone else.

In the Woolpack, the couple meet up with Pollard and Leyla and break the news about their relationship.

Gail overhears the conversation and is stunned by the announcement, with Jacob and Vic continuing with their honesty.

They both explain that David knew about them both together and that was the reason why he left the village.

As Pollard and Leyla finally find out the truth, will they be accepting of the couple?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

