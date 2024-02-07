Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gus tells Rhona he’s moving to France with Ivy

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Gus drops a bombshell on Rhona and Marlon: he and Ivy are moving to France. Rhona is devastated, but what will she do?

Meanwhile, Ruby is a woman on a mission wanting to get to the bottom of Caleb’s secret. Will she find out what he’s hiding?

Also, Nate and Tracy make a decision about their future. Is it the right call?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Marlon and Rhona can’t believe Gus’ plans (Credit: ITV)

Gus drops a bombshell

With Gus back and enjoying looking after baby Ivy, Rhona is distraught. Gus has admitted he wants Ivy back full time and is working out where they are going to live.

Marlon proposed to Gus they co-parent, but Gus comes back with a devastating bombshell: he and Ivy are moving to France.

Rhona is beside herself and Marlon stunned. Can they really give Ivy up? Or will Rhona do something stupid?

Can they really live together for Frankie’s sake? (Credit: ITV)

Ruby on a mission in Emmerdale spoilers

After witnessing Nicky and Caleb arguing, Ruby’s suspicions are growing. She is determined to get to the bottom of what’s going on between them.

She’s also suspicious of Tracy, but will Ruby put two and two together and get the right answer?

Meanwhile, Tracy and Nate are trying to sort out what their future will look like. Nate then stuns Tracy when he announces he’s moving back home.

The former couple agree to continue living together so they can co-parent Frankie. They believe it would be best for her to have her parents living together. But can they keep their bickering to a minimum so it doesn’t affect their little girl?

Can Tom and Belle have the big day they truly want? (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Tom make a big wedding decision

With everything going on in the village at the moment, Belle is feeling uncomfortable over her wedding.

Last night (Tuesday February 6) Tom asked Jimmy to be his best man. But Jimmy refused on the grounds he and Nicola were public enemy No.1 in the village right now and he didn’t want to steal focus from the bride and groom on their big day.

Belle and Tom then agreed they would scale down the wedding celebrations. They felt it didn’t matter about all the frills, just that they got married.

Tonight they go one step further. They decide they won’t have groomsmen or bridesmaids at all and announce the news to their family.

But it’s not long before Mandy has a cheeky glint in her eye. What is she planning? And will Belle and Tom be okay with it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

