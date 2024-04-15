Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gus makes Rhona huge offer over Ivy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, April 15), Rhona hopes that she can get custody for Ivy as Gus decides to make her an offer.

His offer could change everything for the future of Rhona and the baby girl should she accept.

But, what offer does Gus make to Rhona – and will she accept it in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gus offers to plead guilty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona rejects Gus’ offer

Tonight, Rhona begins her quest to get custody of Ivy but Ethan tells her that the process could take years.

Gus then makes Rhona an offer that seems too good to be true as he offers to plead guilty so that Rhona can have Ivy quicker.

Rhona doesn’t believe that Gus will follow through with his end of the deal though and refuses to accept.

Marlon’s livid with his wife for failing to give them a chance to be a family with Ivy. Will Rhona have second thoughts?

Kerry needs to pay up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy puts pressure on Kerry

With Amy and Matty’s wedding fast approaching, Kerry looks to get a second opinion on her necklace so that she can raise the funds to pay for the costs of the event.

Spotting Suzy, Kerry does her best to try and hide from her. However, she soon faces her and is told that she must pay up and has no more chances before the wedding is off. Can Kerry find the funds?

Manpreet makes things worse (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to make things right

This evening, Manpreet goes to visit Ruby after their feud regarding Caleb’s appendicitis. However, she ends up making things worse between herself and Caleb’s wife…

Jacob hides some news (Credit: ITV)

Jacob keeps a secret

Tonight, Jacob keeps the news of his six week placement in Berlin from Victoria. But, will she find out what he’s hiding?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

