Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Eric’s Parkinson’s worsens as he experiences a tremor

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, December 11), Eric can’t face going to the Parkinson’s support group and bails out.

After this, he’s left worried when he suffers an unexpected tremor as his symptoms become more noticeable.

Can Eric accept the support offered to him from those around him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric’s Parkinson’s shows more signs

Recently, Eric found out that he has Parkinson’s although he initially chose to keep this a secret from his loved ones.

After confiding in Mandy about his condition, Jacob, Brenda and David eventually found out and shared their concerns for Eric.

Tonight, Eric doesn’t go to his Parkinson’s support meeting as he doesn’t feel up to braving it.

He soon breaks down into tears as he suffers a tremor, realising that his Parkinson’s symptoms are worsening.

But, can Eric make the next support meeting and realise that this support might just be exactly what he needs?

Tracy and Caleb – the perfect match?

Viewers will know that Tracy and Caleb are currently having an affair with each other behind Nate’s back.

At first, Tracy tried to resist temptation and told herself that nothing could happen between her and Nate’s uncle.

However, it was soon clear that Tracy was kidding herself; she was soon unable to keep away from Caleb.

This being said though, Tracy told Caleb that there were no feelings involved and that their meetups were purely sexual.

Now, Tracy and Caleb realise that they’re actually very similar to each other. But, could Caleb be a better match for Tracy than she first thought?

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy’s impressed by Nicola

Jimmy’s charmed by Nicola’s ambitions as she’s desperate to be the one with the power.

But, what does Nicola want to be in control of? How much power is she dreaming of having?

