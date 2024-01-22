Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, January 22), Chas attends her hospital appointment to receive the results of her biopsy.

With Liam attending the appointment with her, Chas finds out that she has triple negative breast cancer.

But, what will this mean for Chas and can Liam support her in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas has Liam by her side (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas receives a diagnosis

Nervous, Chas gets a call today as she’s told that she has a hospital appointment arranged for the afternoon.

With nobody else knowing about the lump in her breast, Chas asks Liam to join her at the appointment.

At the hospital, she is given the difficult news that she has triple negative breast cancer.

Afterwards, Chas confides in Liam about the news but she tries her best to hide how much the diagnosis is affecting her.

When Liam leaves her alone, Chas breaks down into tears as she tries to process the cancer. But, will she tell her family about her diagnosis and let them in?

Nicola and Jimmy try to protect their daughter (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy gives Angelica some bad advice

Nicola and Jimmy fear for Angelica’s future after finding out that she was the one driving when the car crashed.

As Cathy worries about the police investigation, Bob tells her to wait until the forensic results come back.

Jimmy carries on blaming Cathy for the crash, encouraging Angelica to lie to the police about what happened. Nicola feels uncomfortable about this advice but watches on as Jimmy tries to save his daughter’s skin. But, will this plan work?

Rhona’s putting Gus to the back of her mind (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon connects with Ivy

As Marlon bonds with baby Ivy, Marlon admits that Gus has been in touch. With this, Mary tells Rhona to face reality and accept that Ivy should be with Gus.

Tracy finds Caleb irresistible (Credit: ITV)

Tracy carries on with Caleb behind Moira’s back

Moira believes that Tracy has ended things with Caleb but really Tracy and Caleb are continuing with their affair. But, how long will they be able to pull the wool over Moira’s eyes for?

Charity pretends that she’s alright (Credit: ITV)

Charity puts on an act

Moira sees Charity in the Woolpack and asks whether she’s alright after their conversation last week.

Charity puts on a false façade and pretends that she’s getting back on track. But, will she let the mask slip?

Bear has eyes for Claudette (Credit: ITV)

Bear flirts with Claudette

Bear crushes on Claudette and tries to flirt with her. But, can he melt Claudette’s cold exterior?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

