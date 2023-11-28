Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb and Tracy’s affair begins

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, November 28), Tracy can’t keep away from Caleb and gives into temptation once more.

As Caleb and Tracy pretend to talk about business, it’s not long before they share a kiss.

But, will Tracy regret cheating on her husband with Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy cheats on her husband (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Tracy kiss

Viewers will know that during Super Soap Week, Tracy and Caleb shared a kiss with each other.

However, Tracy then regretted doing so and told Caleb that nothing else could happen between them.

This didn’t stop her from kissing Caleb again though before rejecting him once more.

Tonight, an affair soon gets underway between her and Caleb as Tracy finds it hard to ignore her attraction to him.

As Caleb meets up with Tracy whilst pretending to talk about a business transaction, he soon confesses his feelings to her.

It’s not long before they both share another passionate kiss with each other. But, will Tracy regret kissing Caleb again?

Amit worries that his secret will be exposed (Credit: ITV)

Laurel tries to get to the truth

Wanting his dad to stay in the village, Suni tries to act as a peacemaker in an attempt to get Amit to stick around.

He then asks Laurel to try to build bridges with Amit, prompting her to speak to Nicky about why Amit punched him.

However, they’re oblivious to the fact that Amit is listening in to their conversation, worried that the truth about Rishi will come out. But, will Laurel get to the truth?

Charity tries to help Mack get Reuben back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity gives Mack some advice

With Mack desperate for Chloe to return back to the village with Reuben, Charity gives Mack some advice.

She tells him that both he and Amy want the same thing – for Chloe and Reuben to come back home.

If he wants to see his son again he needs to get into Amy’s good books. But, will Mack and Reuben ever be reunited?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!