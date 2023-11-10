Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bernice’s exit storyline revealed?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight see Bernice‘s exit storyline potentially revealed as she starts to act shady.

But what is really going on? And who is going to suffer because of it?

Meanwhile, things are tense at the scrapyard still and Caleb is happy to play his women off.

Bernice has got herself in a lot of trouble by the looks of things (Credit: ITV)

Bernice acting strangely in Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Over the course of this week, it’s been clear Bernice is spending money she doesn’t have. She’s been buying all sorts of luxurious fripperies, seemingly without any regard for how much they are costing.

Tonight it’s clear something strange is going on as she starts acting very secretively. She’s hiding something, but what is it?

When her phone won’t stop ringing with mystery calls, will she confess what’s going on? And will all this secrecy lead to her exit when actress Sam Giles bows out of the soap again?

Aaron’s been making Vinny’s life difficult (Credit: ITV)

Can Aaron and Vinny work together?

After Aaron punched Vinny in last night’s Emmerdale and left him lying on the floor, he decided to leave town. Although he sorted things with Vinny before he left and promised he wouldn’t try to extort any more money from him, things then changed when Eve begged her brother to stay.

But with things strained between Aaron and Vinny, how can they make it work at the scrapyard?

And can Aaron repair things with Chas – or is their relationship dead in the water?

Will Caleb and Tracy have an affair? (Credit: ITV)

Caleb settles for Leyla?

Last night (Thursday November 10) Caleb made his feelings perfectly clear. He wants Tracy.

It seems she also wants him after they shared a quick kiss, but when they were interrupted by Nate, Caleb went back to his date with Leyla.

Tonight, Caleb is happy to mention he and Leyla have rekindled things. But is all as it seems?

Meanwhile, Leyla was adamant she wasn’t going back there with Caleb – so what changed? Has she given in to his charms? Or is something else at play here?

Will Caleb end up with Tracy or Leyla?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

