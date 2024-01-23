Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Angelica confesses and is arrested

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, January 23), Angelica feels awful to hear that Bob is struggling and decides to own up to Heath’s death.

Admitting to causing the crash in a very public announcement, Angelica is then arrested.

But, will Angelica end up going to prison for her crimes in Emmerdale spoilers?

Angelica admits the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Angelica admits to causing the crash

Tonight, Jimmy feels guilty as he watches Bob struggle whilst secretly knowing that Angelica caused the crash.

Angelica hears Jimmy and Nicola talk about Bob and feels responsible. With this, she decides to do something about it.

She then goes into the B&B and tells everyone there that she was the one driving when Heath died.

Liam, Brenda, Cathy and April are all left in disbelief as they witness Angelica’s public confession.

Going to the police station, Angelica then makes an official confession. She’s worried though when the police arrest her for death by dangerous driving. But, what will this mean for Angelica?

Chas opens up to Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Liam gets jealous of Lydia

Paddy worries when he senses that something’s the matter with Chas but fails to get to the truth.

Later on, Chas feels brave enough to confide in Lydia and tells her about what’s troubling her.

Liam overhears the conversation and is pleased that Chas has found the courage to open up. However, he can’t help but feel jealous that he’s no longer Chas’ only form of support.

Will Nate realise what Tracy’s up to? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Caleb continue things

Tracy and Caleb carry on with their affair behind Nate’s back. Meanwhile, Nate feels ignored and neglected by Tracy. But, will he figure things out?

Cain’s had enough of Aaron’s games (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron angers Cain

Showing off another stolen car at the garage, Aaron annoys Cain when he finds out what he’s done.

Mack tries to get Aaron to behave and get back into Cain’s good books, feeling torn between the two sides. But, will Aaron listen to Mack’s advice?

Mandy helps Ella with her interview prep (Credit: ITV)

Mandy and Ella’s friendship grows

Mandy helps Ella prepare for her job interview. Afterwards, Mandy celebrates Ella’s success with their friendship growing over drinks.

Marlon has bonded with Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Marlon confesses his love for Ivy

Marlon admits to Mandy that he’s rather liking Ivy being a part of the family. But, does he need to be careful with his feelings?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

