Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Aaron humiliates Ethan

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, December 19), Aaron ridicules Ethan in front of his dad Charles whilst in the Woolpack.

After inviting Ethan back to his the night before, Aaron then turns on him and leaves him embarrassed.

But, will Charles step in to protect his son from Aaron’s cruel ways in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron embarrasses Ethan

Last night (Monday, December 18), Aaron brought Eve back to the Woolpack and explained to Chas that she wasn’t feeling well.

Chas would’ve known this if she’d bothered to answer her phone but instead she was spending time with Charles in the back of the pub.

Aaron stormed in and accused Chas of being a bad mum, putting her next man before her daughter.

Charles had it out with Aaron and told him that he’d gotten it all wrong and that he shouldn’t treat his mother like that.

Later on, Aaron bumped into Ethan and suggested that he went back to his place with him.

Tonight though, Ethan’s smitten with Aaron as the pair see each other again in the pub.

However, Aaron takes this moment as a chance to humiliate Ethan in front of Charles. But, will Charles give Aaron a piece of his mind?

Suni returns to work

Suni’s had some time off work after he was attacked whilst on a night out with Nicky, Gabby and Ethan.

He’s been living in fear, worrying that he might get attacked again for being in a relationship with a man.

Tonight, Suni plucks up the courage and steps back into work at The Hide despite being nervous.

But, will his first day back on the job go smoothly? Will Suni be able to get back into the swing of things without fear weighing him down?

