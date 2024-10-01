Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s sure he’ll win in court, but then makes a huge mistake that might see him caught out at last

In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Tom is certain he’ll win in court against Belle. He enjoys bragging to Belle about how he will be victorious, leaving her filled with dread.

However, Tom fails to realise he’s made a huge mistake while attempting to destroy some vital evidence against him. With Carl having secretly watched Tom destroy his tablet with a hammer, has Tom finally been caught out?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom is desperate for his tablet back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom wants the evidence deleted

Tom keeps a watchful eye on Isaac, who currently has his tablet. Having managed to catch Isaac alone, Tom quizzes him about the tablet’s whereabouts, leading to Isaac revealing the tablet is currently at home.

He proceeds to explain where the spare key is hidden, giving Tom access to the house. Following this, Tom sneaks into Butlers Farm in order to retrieve his tablet, but is forced to hide when Matty walks in.

Meanwhile, Belle bumps into Moira and asks if anything has jogged her memory of the voicemail she left her. However, Moira doesn’t recall anything.

Carl watches Tom smashes up his tablet (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s huge mistake

Later on in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Belle is startled as she sees Tom in the village. He proceeds to brag about his assured victory in court, and as a result, Belle is left full of dread about the upcoming court case.

Afterwards, Tom thinks he is home alone and begins to smash his tablet up in order to get rid of the evidence on the device. However, Carl has secretly watched Tom destroy the tablet.

Has Carl just caught Tom out?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you a fan of Kim and Will in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers.