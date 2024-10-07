Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Zak Dingle sadly passes away

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the Dingle family gathers together to grieve the loss of much-loved patriarch, Zak Dingle.

Elsewhere, Moira delays her brain surgery, causing Matty to worry for his mum.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Zak Dingle passes away

Moira answers a phone call from Debbie and finds out that Zak has passed away.

Cain then gathers the Dingles and breaks the news to them, with the whole village mourning such a huge loss. The Dingles all turn to each other for support as they grieve Zak.

Sam, Belle and Cain head outside and come together to remember their dad. Cain and Sam then head off to Scotland to bring Zak home.

The Woolpack then becomes a place of mourning, with the family raising a toast in memory of Zak. On the day of Zak’s funeral, a long-lost relative appears at his graveside. But, who is it?

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. Billy wants to fight again

Billy decides to fight again but begs Mack to keep it a secret. He then plans to fight in another unlicensed boxing match to provide a better life for Dawn and the kids.

Meanwhile at Home Farm, Will tries to win back Kim with flowers before getting back into Dawn’s good books. But, is more trouble brewing for the family?

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Moira prepares for her operation

Moira has a seizure whilst cooking breakfast, receiving the news of her operation slot the next day. She keeps this hidden from Cain though.

With the family grieving Zak, Matty worries about the reason behind Moira wanting to delay her operation. Can he get Moira to change her mind?

4. Caleb and Will want to take Kim down

With Caleb in financial trouble, lying to the bank, he meets up with Will to discuss bringing Kim down. Will they be successful?

5. Ruby finds out the truth

Receiving her mum’s ashes, Ruby turns to Chas for advice. Chas then encourages her to speak to the hospital about what her mum’s final words were. Ruby then discovers that Caleb visited Helen before her death. As she confronts her husband, how will Caleb explain himself?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

