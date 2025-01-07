Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Ruby receives Steph DNA results

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ruby receives the DNA results and finally finds out who Steph’s biological dad is.

Elsewhere, Rhona and Marlon struggle to process the idea that April might actually be dead.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Marlon’s hopes are dashed

Marlon wakes up after having a nightmare that April is dead, with Vanessa then showing Marlon a page on the Hotten Courier website which brings up Rhona’s past and points the finger at this being the reason April disappeared.

Marlon and Rhona then both sob together as they are forced to consider the idea that April might actually be dead.

The villagers continue to help Marlon search for April as he goes out on the streets of Leeds to look for her. Meanwhile, Rhona is contacted by the police liaison and starts to ponder who gave up her history to the paper.

On his search, Marlon spots someone with a resemblance to April and rushes over to her but Ross intervenes and tries to chivvy Marlon on to continue looking. Marlon knows it won’t be that easy though as he struggles to process that April is just a number in a huge sea of missing people. Will she ever be found?

2. Joe worms his way back into Noah’s life

Joe tries to get into Noah’s good books by gifting him VIP tickets to a Leeds match but Charity’s not impressed. Charity asks Ross to talk to Joe and get him to stay out of Noah’s life. This plan actually works and makes Joe backtrack on taking Noah to the football match.

Noah’s devastated by Joe’s sudden change of heart. But, he needn’t fear as Joe hasn’t given up being a part of his life just yet.

3. A DNA test reveals all

Ruby receives the DNA test results but quickly hides them in her bag when Caleb walks in, still unable to bring herself to open them.

In the morning, Ruby then hides the results from Steph too. She then goes to speak to Chas, with Chas doing her best to assure her that Caleb will always be there for Steph no matter the result. Back at home, Caleb develops a headache and looks for some painkillers in Ruby’s bag. He then comes across the DNA results…

He soon confronts Ruby over his discovery. But, what will the results show? Who is Steph actually the daughter of?

4. Laurel gives Anthony a chance

With Nicola arranging for Anthony to tutor Angel, Laurel finds out about its success and asks Anthony to tutor Arthur too. But, is trouble ahead?

5. Guilty Cain struggles to support Moira

Cain tries to support Moira as she undergoes her radiotherapy. But, he’s feeling really guilty about his fling with Ruby. Will Moira work it out?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Wendy’s world collapses

The Hotten Courier article about Rhona’s past brings in the traffic, and the journalist then starts blackmailing Wendy. Wendy then makes the decision to trade information on Ella’s past to cover up her own troubled history.

Actions have consequences though, and it looks as though Wendy’s world is about to fall apart. But, is there any coming back from this?

Read more: Emmerdale 2025 exits; everything we know about who is leaving

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside