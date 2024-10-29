Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look Ross and Billy’s fight puts Aaron in danger

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ross and Billy are threatened into fighting again by Jade as Aaron collapses after being punched to the ground.

Elsewhere, Tom’s turned into a ‘Guy’ on Bonfire Night.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Jade threatens Billy

Billy returns home and is horrified to find Jade and Dawn having tea together. Understanding the threat to his family, Billy fears fighting Ross again. Ross reminds Billy that both of their families are at risk if they don’t fight.

When Billy realises that Clemmie and Lucas have gone missing, Billy then worries that Jade is behind their disappearance…

2. Ross is in danger

Jade and her heavies jump Ross and push him over the edge of a bridge. She then threatens him to agree to a rematch with Billy.

3. Aaron collapses as the boxing match turns more dangerous

Hosting their next fight at Butlers Barn, Billy and Ross face each other. Mack ropes Aaron in for support in case things go wrong… John arrives though and puts a stop to the fight by warning everyone that the police are on the way.

Deano then makes to grab the money but can’t find it, punching Aaron before fleeing the scene. Whilst struggling for air, Aaron then collapses as John tends to him. Will he be okay?

4. Cain wants Ross gone

Chas worries for Aaron as Cain confronts Ross. He makes it clear that he’s not welcome in the village and needs to leave. Will Ross listen to Cain though?

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Tom’s not popular in the village

Laurel spots Tom by the church in a bad state. He claims he’s been attacked, all bloodied up but refusing to go to A&E or to the police station.

Jimmy supports Tom as his previous doubts about Tom vanish. Jimmy reckons that Tom was attacked by Sam… At the village bonfire, Tom realises that the ‘Guy’ on the fire looks like him.

The Dingles then each make out that they were the one to create the ‘Guy.’ Fuming, Tom then takes his anger out on Amelia.

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Chas and Liam go private

Chas and Liam realise how wounded Ella is and decide to stay private about their relationship due to this. How long can they keep this up for?

7. Tina blackmails Mandy

Sam’s not impressed when Tina stays next to Wishing Well, adamant that she has a claim to the house. Sam then realises that Zak’s will has been taken as Mandy hands it over to Tina to keep her mouth zipped about her being Vinny’s biological mum.

Mandy tries to keep her cool when Vinny sticks up for Tina, suggesting that she wants to get to know the Dingles rather than take Zak’s money.

Tina then tries to get a drunk Sam to sell the house and soon finds out from him that Vinny has Liv’s inheritance. Later on, Mandy makes a confession to Paddy as he supports her with a pep talk. Can Mandy get through this tough time?

8. Aaron opens up to John

Aaron opens up to John about Robert but storms out when John presses him for more…

