Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Pollard plans to commit arson

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Pollard plans to solve his money worries by burning down the shop to claim on the insurance.

Elsewhere, Laurel decides to hand herself into the police over her attack on Anthony.

All this and more Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Pollard makes an explosive plan

Pollard admits to Kerry that he feels guilty for not having sold the shop and for not paying Brenda back yet. With Kerry reassuring Pollard that Brenda will be fine waiting rather than seeing him push himself when he’s ill, Pollard ignores her advice.

Kerry then spots him with accelerants and matches, ready to burn down the shop for the insurance money. Pollard suggests that arson is a victimless crime, but can Kerry convince him not to go through with his plan?

2. Laurel and Nicola get ready to confess all

Laurel and Nicola fear that Anthony’s death was their fault, feeling unsure of what to do when Chas takes back what she said about Anthony being a danger to children even though she was just trying to protect Steph.

Laurel’s guilt gets the better of her as she decides that she will go to the police and fess up. But, can Nicola stop her from doing so?

3. Bob and Cathy remember Heath

With Bob on call, Manpreet confirms that Heath’s headstone will be placed tomorrow. Bob then makes out that he’s feeling fine but Manpreet can see that he’s struggling. Bob then bumps into Pollard and admits the he can’t face visiting the headstone as it will make Heath’s death all too real for him.

Pollard then tries to share his own experience with grief to help him. Bob takes the courageous step of visiting the headstone with Cathy as they remember Heath by having some of his favourite treats at his graveside.

Cathy reckons that Heath would love the headstone, with Bob comforting her by telling that Heath will always be with them in spirit. Later on, Bob asks Manpreet about her feelings after kissing Brenda…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 4. Amy wants to start a family

Amy babysits Frankie, with Moira realising that she’d like a child. She then encourages her to speak to Matty about her wishes. Amy then approaches the topic with sensitivity as she asks Matty if he would consider adopting a child.

Matty wasn’t expecting the conversation and tries to end it as Amy tries to worm her way out of the awkward situation she’s created. She secretly hopes that, in time, he’ll be more open to the idea of adoption. But, will he?

5. Marlon ups the stakes

With April still having not been found, he decides to up the reward for finding her. His family can’t help but worry about the financial struggles this could place on the family.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Ruby has words with Chas

With Steph realising that Anthony’s car has gone, Steph turns against Caleb and Ruby. Caleb tells Steph that Anthony has always been one to up and leave, whilst Ruby struggles to hide her emotions.

Chas later tells Ruby that she told Nicola about Anthony being a danger to children. Ruby begs her to backtracks so that Steph can be protected. But, will Chas’ words be enough?

